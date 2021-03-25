Southbound Interstate 11 Nightly Ramp Closures March 25-April 2 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime ramp closures along Interstate 11 in Henderson.

Thursday Night-Friday Morning (March 25-26) • The Boulder Highway onramp to southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m., March 25, until 6 a.m., March 26, in Henderson.

Sunday Night-Friday Morning (March 28-April 2) • The Boulder Highway onramp to southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 28 and concluding the morning of April 2 in Henderson. • The southbound Interstate 11 offramp to Horizon Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 28 and concluding the morning of April 2 in Henderson. • The southbound Interstate 11 offramp to Wagonwheel Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 28 and concluding the morning of April 2 in Henderson.

The temporary closures are needed for constructing rip-rap drainage channels alongside the interchange as well as grading work as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally repairs concrete slab bridge decks and approaches at East Paradise Hills and College drives, while installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

