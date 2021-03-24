Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 3000 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the 3000 Block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:45 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect acted as if he was armed then demanded prescription medications from the employee. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.