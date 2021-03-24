Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1800 Block of Ingleside Terrace, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 1800 block of Ingleside Terrace, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assault the victims and took property. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

