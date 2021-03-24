Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the unit block of M Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).