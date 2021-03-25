Event Technology Partner, WRSTBND, Teams With CLEARED4 To Bring Back Festivals & Live Events
CLEARED4’s health technology will integrate health verification into the WRSTBND experience; WRSTBND clients include Lollapalooza and ESSENCE Festival
When evaluating technology that will help our partners, and ultimately the fans, CLEARED4 was the obvious choice when it comes to COVID compliance for ease of use, flexibility, and customization.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, a scalable, flexible health technology platform, today announced its partnership with WRSTBND, an event technology partner that was born from over a decade of event production experience, to integrate its health verification technology with WRSTBND’s features. CLEARED4’s technology will help to foster safety at live events for staff, vendors, performers and ticket holders during Covid-19 reopening.
— Conway Solomon, CEO of WRSTBND
CLEARED4 is a sophisticated software platform that, unlike its competitors, is an app-less technology, allowing integration into partner apps to facilitate Covid-19 symptom monitoring, testing accuracy and vaccine verification. CLEARED4’s HIPAA-compliant platform was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations and events wanting to reopen and stay open.
Earlier this month, CLEARED4 announced its partnership with both the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. CLEARED4 is the only platform used across all major sports, and is now moving into the live event space. CLEARED4 has industry leaders from the live event space and is uniquely qualified to assist venues, festivals and event promoters to get fans back.
“The live event industry was perhaps one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. Prioritizing and maximizing health and safety procedures will ensure that festivals and other live events will come back stronger, and safer than ever before,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO/CMO, CLEARED4. “With some festivals already pushed to 2022, we want to offer our seamless technology to our partners so that as many events as possible can safely stay on the schedule this year.”
WRSTBND’s RFID, ticketing, access control and credentialing platform has served some of the largest events in the country, including Hogs for the Cause, ESSENCE Festival, Lollapalooza, Tales of the Cocktail, Buffalo Trace Distillery, New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, and more. WRSTBND has recently developed Passport, combining the benefits of RFID wristbands and QR codes into a digitally-distributed ticket that is stored in the wallet of smartphones.
“The live event and festival industry are still very much in flux as we evaluate local safety requirements and the changing nature of Covid reopening for each event,” said Conway Solomon, CEO of WRSTBND. “When evaluating technology that will help our partners, and ultimately the fans, CLEARED4 was the obvious choice when it comes to COVID compliance for ease of use, flexibility, and customization.”
CLEARED4 is partnered with more than 100 businesses, schools, venues, travel brands and more to support partners’ employees, students and customers during this delicate phase of the pandemic, including Legends Hospitality at AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and Circle Line in New York.
The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible and modular approach to allow venues to control which safety steps to use as the pandemic compliance continues to evolve. Utilizing CLEARED4 indicates that organizations prioritize the health and safety of staff, visitors and fans as reopening progresses.
“CLEARED4’s ability to provide safe turnkey solutions will be integral in getting fans back to festivals and help to bring peace of mind to everyone involved in producing and attending these events,” said Brent Walla, Senior Producer Entertainment Division at Snapp & Associates Insurances Services.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is one of a suite of Covid-19 safety solutions from Chelsea Health Solutions, a New York State company that enables its clients and users to return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform that provides a higher level of safety where Covid-19 cases could occur and afflict other individuals. Pioneered from advanced technology, CLEARED4 includes advanced symptom monitoring, secure access control, automated contract tracing, Covid-19 testing and most recently, vaccination verification.
Chelsea Health Solutions launched the CLEARED4 platform in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and more recently launched additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted across 100+ organizations and venues including Madison Square Garden, Yankees Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, AAA, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, Suffolk County and Manhasset School District. CLEARED4 has over 750,000 unique users and issued millions of Covid-free health passes since launching in April 2020.
