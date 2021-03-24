Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FREE COVID-19 Testing Events Added in Doddridge County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in Doddridge County. 

“As we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all residents to take advantage of the free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “It’s always best to be on the safe side to get your symptoms checked out.”

The pop-up events will be held as follows:

March 25 and March 26, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV 

March 27, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV 

March 28, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV 

In addition, one health center site offers recurring testing every week:

Ritchie Regional Health Center, 151 Doddridge School Road, West Union, WV; Monday and Tuesday 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, (by appointment: 304-643-4005)

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

Additionally, West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov

