PATRIGEST (GABETTI GROUP) JOINS THE FON GLOBAL ALLIANCE
Increasing clients’ opportunities for cross-border investmentsARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FON Advisors, LLC (FON) is pleased to announce the addition of Patrigest S.p.A. (Patrigest), a Gabetti Group company specializing in Advisory and Valuation Services, to its FON Global Alliance, a network of 25 affiliated companies located throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia/Pacific.
The agreement fosters collaboration in the real estate valuation and advisory sectors across the twenty countries serviced by the FON Global Alliance. Patrigest joins the international network as a reference point for transactions involving Italy, supporting investors and companies in carrying out real estate transactions in global markets.
Jason Frank, President of FON, noted “The addition of Patrigest to the FON Global Alliance is a testament to the value-add of our platform. We are delighted to present the capabilities of our two firms, and that of the FON Global Alliance, to our valued clients and partners around the world.”
“Joining the FON Global Alliance represents a challenge and a major opportunity, particularly during times like these, with growing market demand for an international approach to Real Estate services,” commented Giovanni Sparvoli, General Manager of Patrigest. “This strategic collaboration will lead to notable benefits for our clients, both in Italy and abroad, and will create significant opportunities for all of our partners as well.”
ABOUT US: FON is a global advisory firm specializing in the Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services Industries whose core service lines are: Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing. FON Corporate Finance, LLC is a middle-market investment bank that provides objective strategic and financial advice to its clients. FON Valuation Services, LLC provides valuation services for a variety of transaction, financial reporting, compliance, and tax purposes. FON Capital, LLC utilizes the profound experience throughout the FON platform to execute opportunistic investments in small to mid-market companies.
ABOUT US: Patrigest is the consulting company of the Gabetti Group specialised in Real Estate Advisory and Valuation. With over €65 billion in Assets Under Valuation in the last three years, Patrigest provides a structured valuation service, based on consolidated expertise and in line with international best practices.
