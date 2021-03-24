Experts to Share Strategies for Expediting EB-5 Green Card Applications
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “Expediting the EB-5 Approval Process,” with guest panelists Rohit Kapura and Steven Reingold of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (SAUL), on Thursday, March 25, at 3:00 PM EDT. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. After investing the capital in a U.S. business enterprise, the investor submits an I-526 petition to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This begins a complex and opaque process that can leave some immigrant investors feeling helpless as their case makes its way through the byzantine federal bureaucrazy.
All hope is not lost. EB-5 visa applicants, with the help of a skilled immigration attorney, can employ effective strategies to compel action by USCIS, which handles applications for permanent residency, and the U.S. Department of State, which issues visas for travel to the United States. EB5AN and SAUL seek to increase awareness of how investors can accelerate their approvals.
“The EB-5 visa is a very good option for foreign nationals seeking U.S. residency. But the process can sometimes go sideways, despite the best efforts of investors and their attorneys. This can be very frustrating for families who desire to immigrate as well as people already working in the U.S. on a nonimmigrant visa with an impending expiration. EB-5 investors can make their approvals happen faster, but it has to be done properly,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Global Immigration and Foreign Investment Practice provides comprehensive services to help businesses and individuals achieve these goals. The firm’s interdisciplinary team of multilingual professionals is experienced in immigration, corporate and securities, real estate, finance, international and tax matters. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr works closely with businesses that range in size from start-up companies to multinational corporations, foreign investors, and individuals.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
