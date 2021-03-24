Royalton Barracks / VCR / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ approximately 1648 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret, VT
VIOLATION:Violation of Conditions of Release/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Brandon Filiault
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/23/2021 the Vermont State Police received a report that Mr. Filiault was in violation of his conditions of release and a relief from abuse order. After further investigation, Mr. Filiault agreed to meet at the Royalton barracks where he was taken into custody, processed, and released with a citation to appear in the Vermont Supreme Court Windsor County Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 @ 1230 hours
COURT:Vermont Supreme Court Windsor County Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.