Royalton Barracks / VCR / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ approximately 1648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret, VT

VIOLATION:Violation of Conditions of Release/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Brandon Filiault

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/23/2021 the Vermont State Police received a report that Mr. Filiault was in violation of his conditions of release and a relief from abuse order. After further investigation, Mr. Filiault agreed to meet at the Royalton barracks where he was taken into custody, processed, and released with a citation to appear in the Vermont Supreme Court Windsor County Criminal Division to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 @ 1230 hours

COURT:Vermont Supreme Court Windsor County Criminal Division

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.