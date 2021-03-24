Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / VCR / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                              

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ approximately 1648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret, VT

VIOLATION:Violation of Conditions of Release/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Filiault                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/23/2021 the Vermont State Police received a report that Mr. Filiault was in violation of his conditions of release and a relief from abuse order.  After further investigation, Mr. Filiault agreed to meet at the Royalton barracks where he was taken into custody, processed, and released with a citation to appear in the Vermont Supreme Court Windsor County Criminal Division to answer to the charges. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 @ 1230 hours            

COURT:Vermont Supreme Court Windsor County Criminal Division

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

