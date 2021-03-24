Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,669 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Waitsfield VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Donald Myers                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers were made aware of

threatening behavior that occurred on 03/23/21 in the area of North Rd in

Waitsfield, VT.  Investigation revealed Myers flashed a firearm at children.

Myers was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the

charges of Criminal Threatening.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/21 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.