Middlesex Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Waitsfield VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Donald Myers

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers were made aware of

threatening behavior that occurred on 03/23/21 in the area of North Rd in

Waitsfield, VT. Investigation revealed Myers flashed a firearm at children.

Myers was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the

charges of Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/21 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191