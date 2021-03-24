Middlesex Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301120
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 0945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Waitsfield VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Donald Myers
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers were made aware of
threatening behavior that occurred on 03/23/21 in the area of North Rd in
Waitsfield, VT. Investigation revealed Myers flashed a firearm at children.
Myers was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County
Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the
charges of Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/21 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
