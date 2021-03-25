7 Easy Ways to Add Play to Your Day While Adulting in 2021
Seriously fun tips to help adults survive and thrive in 2021.
Remember, you owe it to your health to have some fun! Give one of these a try, or let this list inspire you to create your ideas to add play to your day.”LAKE WALES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need a lift from the stress and anxiety of navigating the new normal? Adding play to your day can make all the difference. No, these aren’t fun tips to keep the kids busy; these are for us adults trying to survive and thrive in 2021.
It’s so easy to let stress go to your head. I should know; I was so stressed with everything last year that I came down with Shingles. If you don’t know what that feels like, trust me when I say that you want to avoid it at all costs. Ouch!
In case you feel guilty about taking time away from your to-do lists and responsibilities, consider this: a little time for playful activity can benefit your life by helping you:
- develop problem-solving skills
- strengthen creativity and imagination
- rejuvenate your spirit
- unwind from the day
- improve focus
It sounds like we all need to take a little time to play! Here are just a few of my favorite ways to unwind and enjoy being playful.
1. Carve out time for creative writing or doodling, whichever suits your fancy.
Don’t overthink it. Enjoy a yummy, healthy smoothie with a scoop of Intentionally Bare’s Keto BHB Raspberry Electrolytes, grab any writing device, physical or digital, and start writing or drawing whatever pops into your mind. Even if it feels awkward at first, keep going, and stay engaged. Let go of expectations of grandeur with the results. You don’t have to show this to anyone. It’s merely a fun release.
2. Sing out loud.
Find a space where you can make some noise, free from the intrusion of others. This isn’t intended to be a master performance, so belt it out and don’t worry if you’re off-key or can’t remember all the lyrics. Sing your favorites or make it up as you go. Even if you feel a little silly, that’s kind of the point, right?
3. Dance it out!
Want to learn a new move or dance type? Search YouTube for a tutorial to help you step outside of your comfort zone. If you love to dance, then you may want to freestyle the choreography as you go. Now is the perfect time to let loose and have fun moving your body. You can’t tell me dancing won’t put a smile on your face! How about going ol’ school and getting outside to enjoy the sun? Lace-up some roller skates or a pair of Xino Sports’ inline skates, pop in your earbuds, and take in the scenery while you skate your stress away – your inner child will LOVE you for it!
4. Create artwork using any medium you have available.
Sign up for an online art lesson or search for a tutorial on YouTube or TikTok. You can find videos on anything that interests you (painting, collage making, scrapbooking) 24 hours a day! Let’s all do our part to make the world a little brighter. How about giving fluid art a try? All you need is a little bit of paint, a canvas, and a hairdryer to get the colors swirling.
5. Prepare a new dish in the kitchen.
Cooking can be relaxing and fun when you’re trying a new dish or treat. If you want a sweet treat, try this delicious chai shortbread cookie recipe made with Sherpa Chai Vanilla Chai. Sherpa Chai has several amazing flavors (with premium-quality, organic ingredients) made from generations-old, Sherpa recipes from a Nepalese family.
Just remember not to overhype your masterpiece to your spouse in advance – until you’ve had a chance to taste your success. Not that I know anything about that (wink, wink).
To keep this activity calm and playful, make sure you have all of the ingredients and tools needed and laid out in advance. Plan this during a time with few distractions so that you don’t burn your creation or let it boil over onto the stove when you’re not looking. Also, make sure to keep the recipe handy.
6. Design homemade cards to send to nursing home residents.
Why not enjoy a little creative time by serving others? For inspiration, scroll through Pinterest and check out your local craft store, in person, or online. To avoid buying an endless supply of craft materials, check out this article on Craftsy for beautiful creations that use only a few items.
Not sure what to write? You can include a quote, a poem, or write a simple, uplifting message:
· Have a wonderful day!
· You are loved, and there is no one like you.
· You make the world a better place.
7. Make rock art.
Everyone loves a little surprise now and then, right? Rock art is a perfect way to share a smile with others. Find smooth, flat stones to paint and add to your garden, sidewalk, or keep tucked away just for you. You might be surprised by the beautiful creations you can make with rocks. Check out tutorials to spark your creativity.
Pintar Art Supply has amazingly high-quality paint pens (acrylic, oil, and several others) that are perfect for this activity or any art project that you want to keep free of messes, not to mention that paint pens are much easier to control than paintbrushes.
Remember, you owe it to your health to have some fun! Give one of these a try, or let this list inspire you to create your ideas to add play to your day.
