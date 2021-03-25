First Single of Iconic Pop Song “8” Releases on March 29th
Indie Artist KRISTOPHER Releases Tribute Cover of “8” Written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
I wanted to honor Billie’s music with my own interpretation of how this song impacted me personally.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent recording artist “KRISTOPHER” has reimagined Billie Eilish’s iconic pop song "8" with a reverent new vocal and instrumental arrangement that will release globally on the second anniversary of the original, March 29, 2021.
— Kristopher Houck
Originally titled “see-through”, the song was released by Eilish as track #8 on her 2019 worldwide platinum debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" Although never released as a single, "8" charted gold and peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after the album's release.
Adapted and performed by Orlando, Florida-based singer-songwriter Kristopher Houck (“KRISTOPHER”), the cover aspires to a relatable sophistication of the track in tribute to the song’s original artistry. KRISTOPHER is the first artist to release a single of "8", under license from publishers Universal Music and Kobalt, delivering a tribute to this stylistic song written by Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS.
“I wanted to honor Billie’s music with my own interpretation of how this song impacted me personally,” Houck explains. “I chose to do ‘8’ because the song’s mix of genuine vulnerability and maturity spoke to me in quite an intense way.” Houck also attributes his inspiration to become an indie artist to this song. “8 was the song that gave me that final inspired push to write my own music,” he stated.
As the music industry strives to adapt to a new virtual world of COVID-19, Kristopher Houck is reaching out to an international audience with songs written to help people feel and to heal. With a degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and over a decade of musical theater and orchestral experience as a performer and multi-instrumentalist, Kristopher is devoting his songwriting to the cathartic influence of music that was so important to his own struggle for identity and love while growing up as a gay youth.
"8" is KRISTOPHER’s third record release of 2021, following his debut singles “LIAR” and “Borrowed Time”. KRISTOPHER’s debut album “LIAR”, planned for release in the spring, will bring together a collection of his originally composed emotive ballads dealing with the struggle of self-reflection amidst lovelorn relationships.
“8” by KRISTOPHER is available for Pre-Save on Spotify until its release on March 29th. KRISTOPHER’s music is published and released by Artemis Music, a Florida-based independent label on a mission to support and empower emerging artists, musicians and songwriters.
More about KRISTOPHER at: kristopher-artemismusic.com
Media Relations
Artemis Music LLC
media@artemis-music.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter