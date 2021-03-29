UK startup mental health and wellbeing startup Rise launches pilot for Gen Z with West Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce
Employee wellbeing marketplace, Rise, announces collaboration with West Herts Chamber for 16-24 employees hired under the UK Kickstart Scheme.
This is the next generation of our workforce and they already prioritise their wellbeing and purpose. It's up to us to remove barriers to that and support them.”LONDON, UK, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee wellbeing marketplace, Rise, launches its UK-first Gen Z targetted collaboration with the Watford & West Herts Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide on-demand health and wellbeing services and products for its 16-24 employees hired under the UK's Kickstart Scheme.
— Chris Luff MBE, CEO Watford & West Herts Chamber of Commerce
As part of the launch of the Rise health & fitness marketplace delivering on-demand appointments and classes in fitness, yoga and mental health, West Herts Chamber is leading the way offering it directly to its Kickstart and apprentice programme of 16-24 year olds.
Rise intends to engage people at the outset of their careers and Watford & West Herts Chamber has long held mental health a priority for its corporate members, including TK Maxx, Warner Brothers and Marks & Spencers, as well as over ten thousand local small businesses.
Building on its borderless-wellbeing product in video-driven class and appointment booking, and working with hundreds of national independent wellbeing businesses, Rise and its wellbeing partners are transforming the complexities of delivering wellbeing services for all generations of employees, so all organisations can build happier and healthier team cultures in the new hybrid and remote world.
"The Watford & West Herts Chamber of Commerce is leading the way yet again, this time in mental health for employees entering the workplace often for the first time. To take on this level of innovation is a ground-breaking move" said James Jameson, Rise Founder and CEO. "We’re proud to help our customers find sessions and products they can invest in that improve their wellbeing on a day to day basis, especially right now when they need it more than ever."
Chris Luff MBE, CEO of the Watford & West Herts Chamber says "We're delighted to work with Rise and provide support for our Kickstarters and apprentices. This is the next generation of our workforce and they already prioritise their wellbeing and purpose. It's up to us to remove barriers to that and support them" he went on "We really do think this could be a blueprint not just for other companies using Kickstart, but for workplaces hiring younger staff up and down the country"
