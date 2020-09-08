VICE Media Group expands CaptionHub usage across new international markets
CaptionHub’s subscription service with VICE Media Group (VMG) has expanded to reach new audiences in over 80 countries.
CaptionHub's subscription service with VICE Media Group (VMG) has expanded to reach new audiences in over 80 countries across mobile, digital and linear channels.
After a successful European-wide adoption in 2019, VMG has expanded its CaptionHub account across its Americas and APAC distribution network.
CaptionHub supports VICE in the fast and efficient distribution of VICE’s cross platform, award winning content in a variety of languages and formats. CaptionHub uses the latest technology in automatic speech recognition, and builds on it with machine translation, speaker identification, and frame-accurate alignment to make it the best solution for global and remote post-production teams.
Also available to VICE through CaptionHub is the new built-in Memsource integration to leverage Memsource’s world-class translation features, giving their linguists access to cross-company termbases and translation memories.
Daniel Elias, Director of Production & Media Workflows at VICE Media Group said: “VICE provides bold, original, informative and entertaining content across a range of platforms and across international markets. We are committed to delivering this content to audiences all over the world. Thanks to the efficiencies brought by CaptionHub we have successfully scaled our captioning and localisation operations while retaining the close control over the output to match our high editorial standards”.
"VICE Media Group has an incredible reputation for cutting-edge content production" said Tom Bridges, CaptionHub Founder and CEO. "We’re proud to help VICE deliver the best possible content and captions to their audience around the world."
ABOUT CAPTIONHUB
CaptionHub is the market-leading video & audio captioning platform using the latest technologies in machine learning, automatic speech recognition, machine translation and team collaboration. Leading brands, media companies and translation agencies worldwide use CaptionHub to create, edit and publish subtitles to video. For more information, visit http://www.captionhub.com
ABOUT VICE MEDIA GROUP
VICE Media Group is the world’s largest independent youth media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices in 35 cities across the globe with a focus on five key businesses: VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE STUDIOS, a feature film and television production studio; VICE TV, an Emmy-winning international television network; a Peabody award-winning NEWS division with the most Emmy-awarded nightly news broadcast; and VIRTUE, a global, full-service creative agency with 25 offices around the world. VICE Media Group’s portfolio includes Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company focused on women; PULSE Films, a London-based next-generation production studio with outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Berlin; i-D, a global digital and bimonthly magazine defining fashion and contemporary culture; and Garage, a digital platform and biannual publication converging the worlds of art and design.
