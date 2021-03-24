CaptionHub supports AWS Media Intelligence solutions to revolutionize translation for enterprise live video
CaptionHub announces its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the launch of AWS Media Intelligence solutions for high-accuracy subtitling
We’re proud to help our customers deliver the best possible content in the quickest possible time.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaptionHub announces its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the launch of AWS Media Intelligence (AWS MI) solutions to deliver high-accuracy transcription and translation for their enterprise clients, at scale. AWS MI solutions allow organizations to analyze their media content, discover new insights and opportunities, and increase the lifetime value of the content. These solutions make it easy to add machine learning (ML) to media content workflows, with no prior ML experience required. They cover 4 important use cases: content search and discovery, captioning and localization, compliance and brand safety, and content monetization.
Using Amazon Transcribe and Amazon Translate, CaptionHub has recently launched its first enterprise live subtitling solution for real-time translated subtitles. Amazon Transcribe is an AWS service that makes it easy for customers to convert speech-to-text. Amazon Translate is a neural machine translation service that delivers fast, high-quality, and affordable language translation.
Building on its mature product in video-on-demand subtitling used by brands such as VICE, the BBC and TED, CaptionHub and its technology partners are transforming the complexities of post-production so that all global organisations can communicate by video more powerfully than ever before.
The collaboration with AWS builds on a positive existing relationship. Together, the companies provide a complete live subtitling solution that will give enterprise customers fast, accurate and real-time multi-lingual video subtitling.
"AWS has been rapidly building its leadership position in media technologies; we want to provide our customers with the speed and accuracy of transcription and translation that AWS can provide, " said Tom Bridges, CaptionHub Founder and CEO. "We’re proud to help our customers deliver the best possible content in the quickest possible time."
About CaptionHub
CaptionHub is the market-leading video & audio captioning platform using the latest technologies in machine learning, automatic speech recognition, machine translation and team collaboration. Leading brands, media companies and translation agencies worldwide use CaptionHub to create, edit and publish subtitles to video. For more information, visit http://www.captionhub.com
