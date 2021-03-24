VX Global Inc. announces Funding Initiatives and Past Performance going into the 2nd Quarter
VX Global Inc. ramps up market efforts as Covid-19 effects decline.
Vx Global Inc. moves into the 2nd Quarter with robust investment marketing. ”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Pappie, the CEO of VX Global Inc., announced its’ funding statistics today as it prepared to end the first quarter of 2021. The firm confirmed its electronic viewing statistics as well. The company announced over 4.2 million in direct funding, 2.7 million in approvals, $600,000. in assisted funding, and undisclosed consideration under due diligence.
“We hope to drastically improve these numbers over the next 3 to 6 months as Covid-19 decreases and the economy returns to normal. Tightened credit markets and slower-paced private equity that is becoming more risk-averse also affected some of our efforts. We also instituted some joint ventures and added two more AI engines to ramp up our processes, and we believe this will substantially affect activity.” Said Jonathan Pappie, CEO of VX Global Inc.
The firm also recorded over 88 active accounts, 14 hours of engagement, and over 1500 page views on its site for the month-end.
“As we grow we hope to triple these numbers each month. However, we are off to a good start given the economic environment. Much of our effort this last quarter has been spent developing relationships that will lead to traction for some of our client bases. Moving forward we will be solely focused on building a strong, vetted, and participating investment base. We will also be syndicating our GP and LP Offering for our high yield, debt-equity first look fund. We will be releasing that just after April 17th, 2021.” said Mr. Pappie.
About Us: VX Global Inc. is a high-powered International capital platform with over 75,000 potential sources of funding. The Platform can service companies at any stage of growth to access potential equity or debt on a scalable basis. The firm can also serve its industry partners with confidential sub platforms. Mr. Pappie has over 25 years of experience in the capital markets. The VX Global team has over 100 years of related market experience. VX Global Inc. services debt, equity, and acquisition requests for both packaging and platform services.
