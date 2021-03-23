Mills Machine Honored as an Outstanding Exporter

Shawnee-based Mills Machine was recognized at the 2021 NASBITE National Small Business Exporter Summit as an Outstanding Exporter. The 39 companies were selected for their demonstrated excellence in export growth and their innovative approaches to international marketing. A family-owned company, Mills Machine is a leading U.S. manufacturer of a complete line of earth drilling tools, bits and related accessories for water well, environmental, geo-thermal and construction industries.

“During a time when the export business faced significant pandemic- and geopolitical-related challenges, it has never been more important to spotlight the leading exporters and their innovative approaches to succeeding against these headwinds,” said Jackie Rasmussen, CGBP, president of NASBITE International. “These companies grew, opened new markets and created jobs, providing economic growth when our country greatly needed it.”

NASBITE International created these awards, along with the National Small Business Exporter Summit, as a way to bring together top small business exporters, trade professionals and trade assistance providers from across the country to connect with one another, and to share best practices and lessons learned.

“Mills has earned a reputation for quality products and for its innovative customer solutions,” said Chuck Mills, President and Owner, Mills Machine. “Based on years of service in multiple drilling industry sectors, we have developed the unique capacity to modify existing products from one industry for use in another, often resulting in cost savings to the customer. We serve our customers in the U.S. as well as 70 worldwide markets.”