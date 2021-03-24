VX Global Releases International Capital Markets Platform
Over 75,000 capital resources in a seamless, compliant setting.
VX Global Inc. announces Rule C and Regulation A Platform.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Pappie, President and CEO of VX Global Inc., announced the launch of its automated system as of March 24th, 2021. The multiple new integrated software systems allow clients to organize financial requests and be directed to the correct sources of capital through a unique process utilizing technology, human capital, and AI. The company also offers direct interface ability be clients directly to investors for elevated offerings.
The VX platform does not engage Crowd Funding or accept Rule CF offerings. The company instead focuses on Reg D Rule C offerings and higher-level debt by well-prepared companies. VX believes that this will assist the due diligence and presentation needs of the capital markets. VXGI also works to prepare firms for acquisitions using the platform as a viewing.
“Our process is unique in that it is centralizing information for investors and finance personnel by asking the most important questions so they can take a deeper dive into due diligence and analysis with confidence. We consider ourselves a sophisticated Rule C version of the more liberal Crowdfunding platforms." Said Jonathan Pappie, CEO. "By using elevation techniques and educating offeree's we are serving both sides by taking away much of the guesswork and empowering each side with decision making knowledge. We also provide such a wide marketplace of sources that fit multiple types of requests pending stage, industry, and development."
To date, the company currently carries over 75,000 resources of capital from individual accredited investors to Angel Groups, VCs, Family Offices, Trusts, Hedge funds, alternative financing, equipment lending, Real Estate Investors, and traditional sources such as Banks.
"We have 4 industry engines, plus our internal knowledge, and that provides us with all the data we need. Currently, we are over 5 times the national average on funding, offered or assisted funding, or in preparation that led to funding. While not every deal achieves funding we hope to be beating the national averages by a remarkable percentage as we continue down this path and build resources. We will also be implementing a hatchery system of resources as companies grow so that they don't have to launch a new search for every financial need as they mature and develop." stated Mr. Pappie.
The company believes the VX Platform, along with its’ investment management platform for Public Companies at Green Arrow IR, makes it one of the more powerful AI-based solutions in the market today.
To learn more about VX Global Inc. please visit us at www.vxglobal.com/platform and click on the explainer video or email us at info@vxglobal.com. You can learn more about our investment platform for public companies at our subsidiary’s site at www.greenarrowir.com
Jonathan Pappie
VX Global Inc.
info@vxglobal.com
Explainer Video