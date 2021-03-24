Jerome Regional Office Carpet Replacement

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Proposals can be mailed to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, PO Box 25, Boise, ID 83707, or emailed to crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov, for DFG Project No. 2021-110, Magic Valley Regional Office Carpet Replacement. Bids sent by email must arrive by 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on April 9, 2021. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on April 9 to be retrieved in time for bid opening.

Project to remove/dispose, provide, and install a portion of carpet and wall base at Magic Valley Regional Office located at 324 S. 417 E, Suite #1, Jerome, ID 83338.

To schedule a site tour prior to bid opening date, please contact Craig White at the Magic Valley office at (208) 324-4359.

A bid bond is not required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, 600 South Walnut (PO Box 25), Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS