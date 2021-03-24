Designs By MOT Talk About Their $97 Pre-Built Websites
EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a website is important for business owners of all sizes, especially when you look at the amount of people who shop online and look for local businesses. However, not all small business owners have a website, which means they are missing out on important revenue.
46% of small business owners do not have a website. Are you shocked? You should be. That is a shocking figure when you know that 5.13 billion people own at least one mobile device, and 4.57 billion people have access to the Internet. But what is more concerning is, 1.8 billion people shop online at least once a year and the value of online shopping equates to $2.8 trillion.
So, why is it that 46% of the 5.94 million small businesses in the UK and 31.7 million in the USA do not have a website, especially when experts have revealed that having a website could increase revenue by 54%?
According to research, not all business owners understand the benefits that a website could bring them. While others believe having a website built for them is too expensive or time consuming. Every small business no matter what they do should have a website. A website does bring more revenue online, but it can also increase their brand exposure which helps more potential customers find them.
I do understand why people believe having a website could be expensive. Some websites can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. But now, thanks to a new website design company called Designs By MOT, having your own website does not have to cost a fortune.
Designs By MOT can provide a pre-built website for just $97. The American based company is helping small business owners, especially female business owners get online. It is a very clever idea and is already helping small business owners to increase their revenue and exposure. Not only do they provide a website that can be easily customized, but they also migrate it onto the customers hosting package for free.
I was very interested in this new concept, so I decided to sit down with Designs By MOT and learn more about what they offer. Here is what they had to say.
1. First of all, please introduce yourself.
a. Hi, my name is Taylor Lewis and I help entrepreneurs design their website and bring their ideas and unique personalities to the digital life.
2. You are the founder of Designs By MOT, how did you come up with the idea?
a. As a web designer myself, I saw how inefficient and expensive it was to hire a designer or developer when you are in the beginning stages of your business and still working out all the details. I wanted to empower business owners to get over the obstacle of launching their website and provide the opportunity to be able to continue the maintenance and updating themselves.
3. You say that you can provide a website within 24-hours, how is that even possible?
a. They are pre-built websites that business owners just need to adjust the colours, font, copy, and images to their own branding style!
4. One thing that really surprises me about your service is that you will also install websites onto a customer’s hosting package, why was it important for you to offer that service?
a. It is important to offer this because trying to install a website and make sure everything is set-up correctly when you have not done it before can be tricky. We wanted to remove that obstacle all together.
5. Some hosting companies will install the website for free, but some do charge and can be as much as $70. So, my question is, how can you offer to migrate a website free of charge?
a. We found a way to make it efficient to transfer the websites with no cost to the customer.
6. Let’s stick with the topic of money. You charge just $97 for one of your websites, come on, I mean $97 for a ready-made website, how is that even possible?
a. The websites are already built when you purchase one, so you are not paying for the designer’s time to create the website all at once. It is more of a cost share with other entrepreneurs.
7. You build the website and then install it, and you say that people can then customize their website if they want to change it, but what happens if someone does not have any programming experience, can they still customize their website?
a. Absolutely! They were built to be changed easily and quickly without any code at all!
8. I have come across a lot of websites where people have paid a few thousand dollars for them and they have been heavy and slow, do you optimize your websites for speed?
a. Yes, every website is optimized for speed from the theme chosen to the design itself.
9. Talking about optimization, do you get the sites ready for Google. What I mean is, are they SEO friendly, or does the person who buys your website have to get an SEO expert to make them search engine friendly?
a. 100% search friendly! However, you still need to add the content that will rank the website! It is always a good idea to use the free Yoast SEO plugin to get your feet wet on learning how to rank your website in search results.
10. A lot of business owners don’t have a website because they believe it is too expensive, do you think with your service it will encourage more people to have a website, so they don’t miss out on important sales?
a. Very much so and that is one of our goals, to make sure the websites are accessible for entrepreneurs no matter where they are in their journey. The mission of Designs By MOT is to provide the easiest WordPress websites to implement for business owners.
11. Besides the price, what would you say the biggest advantage of your service is compared to someone hiring a website designer to build their website?
a. That is a great question! The biggest advantage is the opportunity to learn your website inside and out in a guided format that way you minimize the cost of hiring designers every time you need to change something!
12. You have a lot of ready-made websites currently available on your platform, will you be adding more websites?
a. Yes, each quarter we plan to release at least three new websites! The current website that is being designed is a lawyer-based website!
To learn more about Designs By MOT, and to see the range of pre-built websites, please visit https://designsmot.com/
About Designs By MOT
Designs By MOT provides stunning fully functional websites that are built for conversions and sales with completely customizable features without needing any code in 24 hours or less! They are priced at $97.
