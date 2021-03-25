Greenpenny Participates In Solar Group Buy Program In Dane County Wisconsin

Greenpenny is a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny is a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Legacy Solar Co-op Brings Solar Group Buys to Wisconsin

Legacy Solar Co-op and greenpenny invite Dane County Wisconsin Residents And Small Business Owners To Participate In Group Buy Solar Program.

Usually folks are on their own when going solar. Participating in Legacy's Dane County Solar Group Buy streamlines the process and greenpenny is available to help finance these projects.” — Jason MacDuff, greenpenny V.P.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dane County, Wisconsin – Greenpenny, a virtual and carbon-neutral bank will offer financing options for residents, small businesses, and non-profits who participate in Dane County's Solar Group Buy Program provided by Legacy Solar Co-op (Legacy).

A solar group buy is a program that reduces solar system installation costs for those who share a common bond, in this case, all those in Dane County interested in installing a solar energy system. Legacy provides pre-screened quality solar contractors and sets up the logistics of the program. The Legacy Dane County Solar Group Buy Program results in participants realizing significant time and cost savings when installing solar on their properties. For those in need of funding their solar project, greenpenny is available for financing through an application process.

"Usually, folks are on their own when selecting qualified contractors, evaluating estimates and system design proposals, and finding financing for solar projects," states greenpenny V.P., Jason MacDuff. "Participating in Legacy's Dane County Solar Group Buy streamlines the solar installation process, making it easier to complete and gain the benefits of renewable energy generation. Whether you want to install a solar system for its climate stewardship, its economic upside, or both, greenpenny is available to help finance these projects."

Financing a sustainable tomorrow is the sole mission of greenpenny, and its goal is to keep lending rates competitive. A federal income tax credit of 26 percent of the solar project cost is also available. This combination is essentially comparable to swapping a monthly utility bill for a solar payment that will eventually pay off a loan, resulting in potentially significant savings. More information is available at greenpenny.com/Personal-Services/Solar-Lending.

How To Participate in the Dane County Solar Group Buy Program

Legacy Solar Co-op provides free educational workshops and handles the logistics of the Solar Group Buy Program. Learn more and register at legacysolarcoop.org/solar-group-buys/.

About greenpenny SM

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in NE Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. Visit greenpenny at www.greenpenny.com or by calling 888-GPENNY0. Member FDIC.

Greenpenny Key-Points

• Proudly comes from a community with over ten-times our state’s per capita solar average, with one of the highest adoption rates in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy projects – no fossil fuels.

• In the last five years our Bank has financed 150 commercial and residential solar loan projects. And we would like to do a lot more!



Media Inquiries

Katrina Brickley, Digital Communications Director AVP, Katrina@greenpenny.com, 563-387-6757. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.