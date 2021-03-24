ICARO™ Media Group Announces Partnership with Agência Entre Aspas

Agência Entre Aspas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., a digital media technology company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Brazilian content creator and marketing agency Agência Entre Aspa for the distribution of its associated brands through digital media ecosystems and AI-powered mobile apps throughout Brazil.

Agência Entre Aspas’ offerings span three distinct brands. 33Giga produces technology news and reviews for smartphones, computers, gadgets, software, tutorials and technology and gaming insights (www.33giga.com.br). Busca Voluntária focuses on quality of life, health, LGBTQA, animal/pets, and social inclusion. (www.buscavoluntaria.com.br). Rota de Férias provides comprehensive travel news including tips on local and regional attractions, accommodations and dining in Brazil and around the world (www.rotadeferias.com.br).

“I am very excited about the partnership between our verticals - 33Giga, Busca Voluntária and Rota de Férias - and ICARO Media Group,” stated Sérgio Vinícius, Content Director at Agência Entre Aspas. “Seeing the scope of our content - be it tech, tourism or 'good news' - growing and spreading across Brazil and Latin America is a victory for us, for the digital market and for the consumers.”

“The partnership with Entre Aspas is an important step in consolidating the ICARO project for Brazil and Latin America as a whole,” stated Ronaldo Kos, VP for Corporate Partnerships and Brazil Country Manager for ICARO Media Group. “Being able to offer users of our platforms these brands with such quality and relevant content is a significant milestone for our company.”

The ICARO product suite has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks and currently has over 130M users under contract in LATAM and North America. ICARO’s SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Agência Entre Aspas

Agência Entre Aspas is specialized in content - printed and digital. With 13 years of experience in the journalistic market, they produce text and art for big names in the digital world. From reports, editing and reviews to photos, illustrations and infographics for portals such as MSN, Terra, UOL and Yahoo!. Although the agency works with any type of subject (from weddings to automobiles, through decoration, machining and dentistry), the specialties of the company are the areas of quality of life and the third sector, technology and digital life, tourism and travel in general. For more information, please visit www.entreaspas.com.br.

