Make Easter Dinner a Delight with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Pre-Ordered Easter Feast

Firebirds' Easter Feast

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, N.C. (Mar. 24, 2021) – Enjoy Firebirds Wood Fired Grill from the comfort of your home this Easter with a delicious Firebirds Wood Fired Grill pre-order Easter Feast.

Firebirds’ Easter Feast packages serve from 4-6 or 8-12 people with a choice of succulent ham or prime rib. Home-style side dishes such as baked mac and cheese, roasted garlic herb butter asparagus, parmesan mashed potatoes, as well as lemon cake with fresh blueberries for dessert are among the featured choices. A la carte options also are available for pre-order. Meals will be uncooked at time of pickup and include easy-to-follow cooking directions for an oven to table meal in three hours or less.

Pre-ordering is available online at FirebirdsRestaurants.com now through Wednesday, March 31 for pick up Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Easter Feast Menu:

-Ham Feast

Includes 4-pound or 8-pound brown sugar baked ham, baked mac and cheese, roasted garlic herb butter asparagus, honey-chipotle glazed carrots, parmesan mashed potatoes, bread and butter and lemon cake with fresh blueberries in sauce

-Prime Rib Feast

Includes 4-pound or 8-pound herb-rubbed prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce, baked mac and cheese, roasted garlic herb butter asparagus, honey-chipotle glazed carrots, parmesan mashed potatoes, bread and butter and lemon cake with fresh blueberries in sauce

-Mimosa Kits (make 5-6 cocktails)

A full bottle of LaMarca Prosecco paired with your choice of juice flavor make these mimosas a hit. Choose from: Mimosa Kit (Orange); Grapefruit-Ginger Mimosa Kit; Blueberry-Lemonade Mimosa Kit; Strawberry-Lemonade Mimosa Kit

-Whole Lemon Cake

Five-layer lemon cake with white chocolate frosting and fresh blueberries in sauce

Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to order online or call a Firebirds near you.

###

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds’ private label wine. In keeping with its mission, “To Serve, Enrich and Exceed,” Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.