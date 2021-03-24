SGS Leads the Way to Frictionless Trade with Launch of New e-Customs Website
SGS launches online e-Customs Services portal to enable global transporters, forwarders, exporters and importers to achieve cheaper, frictionless trade.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, has launched a new website to enable businesses around the world to achieve frictionless trade, SGS E-Customs.
The new e-Customs Services portal has been developed by SGS in response to the increasing complexities of trading internationally and the constant evolution of customs legislation and regulations. Rigorously designed to support those involved in global commerce, including transporters, forwarders, exporters and importers, it brings together all the services, advice, resources and support needed to create a faster, cheaper way to speed cargo through border crossings, ports and beyond.
The new website brings together information, news and resources for the following customs procedures: Customs Transit & Guarantee; Import & Export Declarations; Process Automation; VAT Services & Fiscal Representation and Origin Services.
Users benefit from online access to:
• Brokerage Services – with easy access to a suite of customs related services such as Export, Import, Representation, VAT services, Certificate of origin, and Fiscal representation in several EU states
• Multinational Coverage Customs Guarantees – enabling clients to submit transit declarations from 25 NCTS and non-NCTS countries through a single application. The multilingual application embeds all national rules so that clients can create their transit declarations themselves and monitor them from departure to termination
• 24/7 support – a team of over 300 customs and logistics experts available to troubleshoot and advise on all matters connected to an organization’s e-Customs services related declarations
The portal features TransitNet, SGS’s unique multinational full transit e-service that allows users to easily manage their customs transit requirements for road, rail, Ro-Ro and barge transportation across 25 European countries without having to buy software, apply for a customs guarantee or have an in-house customs expert.
This multimodal service enables users to:
• Monitor shipments under customs, end to end. For goods outside of the EU, SGS draws up export declarations processed in the Export Control System (ECS) to prevent any additional tax assessments
• Reduce waiting times at departure, border and arrival locations as SGS acts as an authorized consignor to ensure that transporters can cross borders efficiently
• Save time and money by using a web-based application to create, submit and monitor transit declarations to the point they arrive at their destination and the declaration has been discharged
The new portal also includes access to SGS’s consultancy services to help users navigate customs post-Brexit. Whether a business is experienced in following customs procedures or this is a completely new process, SGS has the systems in place to help companies in the UK, EU and the rest of the world successfully navigate the changes that Brexit has introduced.
About SGS Government Services
SGS offers an extensive portfolio of innovative services for governments, international institutions and partner organizations across the public and private sectors covers a variety of verification and technology-based solutions. Working with technology companies who specialize in government domains and understand the complexities of bringing governmental departments together electronically in one place, SGS can finance, deliver and operate E-Government solutions tailored specifically to public domain requirements.
You can explore the new e-Customs portal at: https://ecustoms.sgs.com/
About SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
