Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,212 in the last 365 days.

Construction scheduled to begin Thursday in Jamestown

Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday on North Dakota Highway 52 from 8th Avenue Northwest to 8th Street South in Jamestown.

This project consists of replacing temporary pavement markings, and various improvements to ADA curb ramps, sidewalks, signals, signing and lighting.

Traffic will be delayed at times during the project.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

You just read:

Construction scheduled to begin Thursday in Jamestown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.