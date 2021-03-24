Construction scheduled to begin Thursday in Jamestown

Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday on North Dakota Highway 52 from 8th Avenue Northwest to 8th Street South in Jamestown.

This project consists of replacing temporary pavement markings, and various improvements to ADA curb ramps, sidewalks, signals, signing and lighting.

Traffic will be delayed at times during the project.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.