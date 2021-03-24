3,000-plus MoNASP student archers competed at state tournament

BRANSON, Mo. -- More than 3,000 student archers from 178 schools throughout Missouri recently competed in the 2021 Missouri National Archery in Schools Program (MoNASP) State Tournament March 18-20 at the Branson Convention Center in Branson. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) hosted the event.

“We congratulate all the student archers who competed and are especially excited for those individuals and teams that placed top scores,” said MDC Education Outreach Coordinator Eric Edwards, who coordinates MoNASP activities.

All student archers from the state tournament are eligible to participate in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) virtual national tournament later this spring. Learn more at nasptournaments.org.

The event also included a variety of socially distanced activities for attendees and all tournament attendees were required to follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

2021 MoNASP STATE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

3-D Individual Standings Overall Female

Leya Pogue of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro with a score of 292/300

3-D Individual Standings Overall Male

Jeremiah Jones of Carl Junction High School in Carl Junction with a score of 295/300

3-D Team Results Elementary Division

1st Place: Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 1,455/1,800

2nd Place: Compass Elementary School in Platte City with a score of 1,417/1,800

3rd Place: Carl Junction Intermediate School in Carl Junction with a score of 1,408/1,800

3-D Team Results Middle School Division

1st Place: Carl Junction Junior High School in Carl Junction with a score of 1,683/1,800

2nd Place: Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 1,669/1,800

3rd Place: Hillsboro Junior High School in Hillsboro with a score of 1,664/1,800

3-D Team Results High School Division

1st Place: Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro with a score of 1,735/1,800

2nd Place: Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City with a score of 1,726/1,800

3rd Place: Carl Junction High School in Carl Junction with a score of 1,725/1,800

3-D Individual Results Elementary Division Female

1st Place: Jaelyn Jordan of Mason Elementary School in Lee’s Summit with a score of 274/300

2nd Place: Isabella Frates of Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 260/300

3rd Place: Katie Burris of Compass Elementary School in Platte City with a score of 254/300

4th Place: Zara Butcher of Billings Elementary School in Billings with a score of 252/300

5th Place: Kaylee Strobel of Russellville Elementary in Russellville with a score of 245/300

3-D Individual Results Elementary Division Male

1st Place: Jake Sloan of Compass Elementary School in Platte City with a score of 275/300

2nd Place: Logan Robbins of Carl Junction Intermediate in Carl Junction with a score of 268/300

3rd Place: Alexander Maier of Russellville Elementary in Russellville with a score of 257/300

4th Place: Garin Jarrett of Skyline Elementary School in Urbana with a score of 253/300

5th Place: Henry West of Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 251/300

3-D Individual Results Middle School Division Female

1st Place: Sydney King of Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City with a score of 287/300

2nd Place: Kynlee McCulloch of Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 285/300

3rd Place: Adara Allison of Carl Junction Junior High in Carl Junction with a score of 281/300

4th Place: Alyson Thessen of St. Francis Xavier in Taos with a score of 281/300

5th Place: AnnaJo Hill of Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 280/300

3-D Individual Results Middle School Division Male

1st Place: Austin Morgan of Hillsboro Junior High School in Hillsboro with a score of 288/300

2nd Place: Koen Littlejohn of Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 286/300

3rd Place: Josiah Starr of Carl Junction Junior High in Carl Junction with a score of 284/300

4th Place: Noah Garrison of Sarcoxie Middle School in Sarcoxie with a score of 283/300

5th Place: Grayer Messer of Carl Junction Junior High in Carl Junction with a score of 283/300

3-D Individual Results High School Division Female

1st Place: Leya Pogue of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro with a score of 292/300

2nd Place: Jocelynn Goforth of Carl Junction High in Carl Junction with a score of 288/300

3rd Place: Alyssa Willis of Sarcoxie High School in Sarcoxie with a score of 287/300

4th Place: Rebecca Schatte of Calvary Lutheran High in Jefferson City with a score of 286/300

5th Place: Sara Hamilton of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro with a score of 286 /300

3-D Individual Results High School Division Male

1st Place: Jeremiah Jones of Carl Junction High School in Carl Junction with a score of 295/300

2nd Place: Peyton Willeford of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro with a score of 294/300

3rd Place: Cauy Collins of Clinton High School in Clinton with a score of 294/300

4th Place: Sammy Zamora of Sarcoxie High School in Sarcoxie with a score of 292/300

5th Place: J.J. Quehl of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City with a score of 292/300

Bullseye Individual Standings Overall Female

Sydney King of Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City with a score of 295/300

Bullseye Individual Standings Overall Males

J.J. Quehl of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City with a score of 295/300

Ian Morris of Sarcoxie High School in Sarcoxie with a score of 295/300

Bullseye Individual Results Elementary Division Female

1st Place: Jaelyn Jordan of Mason Elementary School in Lee’s Summit with a score of 282/300

2nd Place: Madison Schnieders of Immaculate Conception in Jeff City with a score of 280/300

3rd Place: Maliah McCool of MO Christian Home School in Springfield with a score of 272/300

4th Place: Chloe Stafford of Immaculate Conception in Jefferson City with a score of 271/300

5th Place: Carly Schollmeyer of Chamois Elementary School in Chamois with a score of 271/300

Bullseye Individual Results Elementary Division Male

1st Place: Luke Wieberg of Immaculate Conception in Jefferson City with a score of 289/300

2nd Place: Jake Sloan of Compass Elementary School in Platte City with a score of 288/300

3rd Place: Jeffrey Schulte of Eugene Elementary School in Eugene with a score of 277/300

4th Place: Henry West of Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 271/300

5th Place: Eli Woodruff of Holy Family School in Freeburg with a score of 270/300

Bullseye Individual Results Middle School Division Female

1st Place: Sydney King of Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City with a score of 295/300

2nd Place: Kynlee McCulloch of Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 291/300

3rd Place: Sophia Thessen of St. Francis Xavier in Taos with a score of 287 /300

4th Place: Anna Stokes of St. Joseph Cathedral School in Jefferson City with a score of 285/300

5th Place: Hannah Rouse of Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 284/300

Bullseye Individual Results Middle School Division Male

1st Place: Owen Vaught of Crane Middle School in Crane with a score of 288/300

2nd Place: Koen Littlejohn of Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 288/300

3rd Place: Brock Carel of St. Martin’s in Jefferson City with a score of 287/300

4th Place: Noah Garrison of Sarcoxie Middle School in Sarcoxie with a score of 286/300

5th Place: Luke Angerer of Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 286/300

Bullseye Individual Results High School Division Female

1st Place: Hope McCool of MO Christian Home School in Springfield with a score of 294/300

2nd Place: Lucy Washburn of Capital City High School in Jefferson City with a score of 294/300

3rd Place: Molly Wolken of Calvary Lutheran High in Jefferson City with a score of 293/300

4th Place: Linsey Alia Lopez of Crane High School in Crane with a score of 291/300

5th Place: Lexi Buechter of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City with a score of 291/300

Bullseye Individual Results High School Division Male

1st Place: Ian Morris of Sarcoxie High School in Sarcoxie with a score of 295/300

2nd Place: J.J. Quehl of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City with a score of 295/300

3rd Place: Jake Polodna of Lamar High School in Lamar with a score of 294/300

4th Place: Gabe Fewin of Carthage High School in Carthage with a score of 294/300

5th Place: Jeremiah Jones of Carl Junction High School in Carl Junction with a score of 293

Bullseye Team Results Elementary Division

1st Place: Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City with a score of 2,909/3,600

2nd Place: Carl Junction Intermediate School in Carl Junction with a score of 2,893/3,600

3rd Place: Compass Elementary School in Platte City with a score of 2,874/3,600

Bullseye Team Results Middle School Division

1st Place: Lamar Middle School in Lamar with a score of 3,311/3,600

2nd Place: Sarcoxie Middle School in Sarcoxie with a score of 3,289/3,600

3rd Place: Hillsboro Junior High School in Hillsboro with a score of 3,283/3,600

Bullseye Team Results High School Division

1st Place: Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro with a score of 3,458/3,600

2nd Place: Sarcoxie High School in Sarcoxie with a score of 3,433/3,600

3rd Place: Carl Junction High School in Carl Junction with a score of 3,420/3,600

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 800 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 85,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) and is an in-school program for grades 4 through 12 that teaches the basics of archery, along with the confidence, self-control, patience and discipline necessary to success both behind the bow and in school and life.

For more information on MoNASP and the state tournament, contact MDC Education Outreach Coordinator Eric Edwards at 573-522-4115, ext. 3295, or Eric.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov.