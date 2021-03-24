Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,202 in the last 365 days.

Introducing the Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey

Monkey Chunk Muzik

Monkey Chunk Muzik

Check Out Sachey’s Hot and Trending Hip-Hop Music

COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artist describes himself in six words – “Stylish — Always — Courageous — Hustler —Earning — Yearly.” Hence, he came up with his artist name, Sachey. Sachey is a hip-hop rapper who leverages his indelible, life-threatening experiences to write grade A trap music.

Sachey’s biggest hit till now is “Magic Wand,” a single from his self-published album of the same name. The album is produced by Sachey, imakefirebeats, Lambo, Motzart Jones, Krunk Citi, and Dj. Pain 1. This particular single contains the signature sound of trap music that pairs well with Sachey’s melodic riffs and narrative lyricism.

Sachey’s musical realism has earned him spots in over 407 music shows with greats like Young Buck and Project Pat, among others. His showmanship is nothing short of a lyrical experience.

He releases his new music under his own record label company, Monkey Chunk Muzik, started with his uncle, Cokeboy Chunk. Under his label, he has been able to release meaningful music and mixtapes like ‘Global Domination.’ Sachey hopes to continue moving forward towards his rising popularity and create hip-hop music that draws in global listeners.

Check out Sachey and his music, available for streaming and purchase. Listeners can also follow the artist on major music and social media platforms to stay up-to-date on the latest releases. To contact him for reviews, interviews, and collaborations, use the information given below.

###





About

Michael Alonzo Alderson, Jr., better known by his artist name Sachey is based in Columbia, Tennessee. Sachey is a hip-hop rapper and singer-songwriter. Sachey hopes to push the limits of excellence with inspiration from music greats like the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Master P, Prince, 2 Pac, and Pimp C. The artist’s unique take on music has allowed him to share stages with hip-hop heavyweights Young Buck and Project Pat. Apart from releasing his own music, Sachey is also focused on growing his record label, Monkey Chunk Muzik.



Links

Main Website URL https://songwhip.com/sachey
Youtube Video URL https://youtu.be/gv2nbZRml4E
Youtube URL https://youtube.com/c/Sachey
Other Website URLs
https://www.facebook.com/THEREALSACHEY/
https://www.instagram.com/sacheymac/

Sachey
Monkey Chunk Muzik
+1 (731) 433 9544
Monkeychunkmuzik@gmail.com

You just read:

Introducing the Indie Hip-Hop Artist, Sachey

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.