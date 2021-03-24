Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,193 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert 189 E Intersection with Interstate 89 South Bound on Ramp in South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway/Traffic Notification

 

There is a crash at the  189 Connector East bound at the junction with I 89 South Bound on ramp – at this time emergency responders are arriving on scene.  Expect delays or possible lane closures.  This is expected to last until further notice.  Specific detail are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and if possible seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Louise.Field@vermont.gov 

(802)878-7111

 

You just read:

Traffic Alert 189 E Intersection with Interstate 89 South Bound on Ramp in South Burlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.