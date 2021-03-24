Traffic Alert 189 E Intersection with Interstate 89 South Bound on Ramp in South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway/Traffic Notification

There is a crash at the 189 Connector East bound at the junction with I 89 South Bound on ramp – at this time emergency responders are arriving on scene. Expect delays or possible lane closures. This is expected to last until further notice. Specific detail are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and if possible seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

