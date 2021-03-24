Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,196 in the last 365 days.

ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Ag. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A200944

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer                              

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03.21.21 @ 1512 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Noyes St. Richford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic  Assault

ACCUSED: Tristan M. Taylor                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03.21.21 at 1512 hours we received a call from a family member regarding a possible assault that occurred at a residence in Richford.

Subsequent investigation revealed that, Tristan Taylor (22 years old from Richford), committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was located on 03.22.21 and placed into custody.

Per order of the Court, Taylor was issued a flash citation and conditions for the incident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03.23.2021/ 1300            

COURT: Franklin County District

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Ag. Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.