ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Ag. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200944

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03.21.21 @ 1512 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Noyes St. Richford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tristan M. Taylor

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03.21.21 at 1512 hours we received a call from a family member regarding a possible assault that occurred at a residence in Richford.

Subsequent investigation revealed that, Tristan Taylor (22 years old from Richford), committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was located on 03.22.21 and placed into custody.

Per order of the Court, Taylor was issued a flash citation and conditions for the incident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03.23.2021/ 1300

COURT: Franklin County District

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.