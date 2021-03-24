ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Ag. Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A200944
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03.21.21 @ 1512 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Noyes St. Richford
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tristan M. Taylor
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03.21.21 at 1512 hours we received a call from a family member regarding a possible assault that occurred at a residence in Richford.
Subsequent investigation revealed that, Tristan Taylor (22 years old from Richford), committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was located on 03.22.21 and placed into custody.
Per order of the Court, Taylor was issued a flash citation and conditions for the incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03.23.2021/ 1300
COURT: Franklin County District
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.