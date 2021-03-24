St. Johnsbury / Crash with Serious Bodily Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401215
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-311
DATE/TIME: 03/23/21 at 1742 hours
STREET: Goshen Road
TOWN: Bradford, Vermont
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Hill
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson - Columbia ParCar
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf Cart
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 03/23/21 at approximately 1742 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a single golf cart crash on Goshen Road, in Bradford, Vermont. Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator was traveling south on Goshen Road while in reverse before it overturned. As a result, the operator was ejected from the golf cart and sustained life threatening injuries. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter. This crash remains under investigation.