St. Johnsbury / Crash with Serious Bodily Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A401215         

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/21 at 1742 hours

STREET: Goshen Road

TOWN: Bradford, Vermont

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Hill

AGE: 48  

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson - Columbia ParCar

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf Cart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 03/23/21 at approximately 1742 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a single golf cart crash on Goshen Road, in Bradford, Vermont. Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator was traveling south on Goshen Road while in reverse before it overturned. As a result, the operator was ejected from the golf cart and sustained life threatening injuries. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter. This crash remains under investigation.

