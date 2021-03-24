St. Johnsbury / Crash with Serious Bodily Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401215

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

DATE/TIME: 03/23/21 at 1742 hours

STREET: Goshen Road

TOWN: Bradford, Vermont

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Hill

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson - Columbia ParCar

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf Cart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 03/23/21 at approximately 1742 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a single golf cart crash on Goshen Road, in Bradford, Vermont. Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator was traveling south on Goshen Road while in reverse before it overturned. As a result, the operator was ejected from the golf cart and sustained life threatening injuries. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter. This crash remains under investigation.