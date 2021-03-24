Enhancements to the Liberty Library Management System's Current awareness Coming Soon
Current Awareness and flexible email alerting is critical to library staff and the delivery of services to their users.
The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink IC’s upcoming Liberty release will have a particular focus on a refinement of the Current Awareness (Interests) with its email alerting feature.
The alerting functionality has been available in the Liberty library management system for many years. However, the enhancements will give even more flexible options for library staff to alert their users to newly received resources and information identified as of interest to them.
Our Liberty customers can look forward to:
• A dashboard that now includes the alert schedule
• Bulk updating of borrowers to or from Interests.
• Advanced, configurable delivery groups where emails can be scheduled, for example, multiple runs each day or only on certain days of the week.
• Email tracking which enables the library to report on the number of links clicked
• Interest alert emails preview
• Priority sorting of interest alerts.
• A condensed report format for high volume alerts.
James Martin, our Development Manager, is very pleased with the results commenting, “Our Liberty users already love the current awareness alert email service. But never ones to rest on their laurels, the development team members have worked hard on improving the feature even further. I am confident what has been implemented in the upcoming version meets the current and future requirements of our customers. We look forward to lots of positive feedback from customers when they start using the new, improved Current Awareness feature.”
