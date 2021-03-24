Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
One Bean Marketing Creates #WeAreGreece Social Media Campaign in Honor of Greece Bicentennial

Our Ancestors, Our Country, Our Democracy, Our Freedom- 200 Years of Greek Independence

#WeAreGreece

Bouboulina Heroine of the War of Independence. Celebrating 200 years of Freedom 1821 to 2021

Celebrating 200 Years of Greek Independence 1821 to 2021

I am excited to have created this campaign, I hope it evokes a feeling of pride for anyone who believes in the ideals of Greece and I hope it compels them to share it with pride!”
— angie Xidias

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 200th Anniversary of Greece's Independence, One Bean Marketing has created #WeAreGreece, a global social media campaign to celebrate and promote the Greek ideals of democracy, freedom and independence to all corners of the globe.

Angie Xidias, owner of One Bean Marketing, said the limitations of celebrating the Bicentennial of Greek Independence due to the global COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to share a campaign with the global Panhellenic community via social media. "Greeks and people of Greek descent, as well as those who study or simply appreciate Greek culture, currently live in every part of the world. In spite of our inability to travel to Greece or celebrate with parades and in large groups this year, the #WeAreGreece campaign's goal is to remind us to share our feelings of pride and excitement about this major milestone with Greeks and non-Greeks through our online communities. The hashtag #WeAreGreece is meant to be inclusive, to bring us together in spirit, in spite of our current challenges."

The campaign images can be previewed at http://onebeanmarketing.com/campaigns.html, and all are invited to share these images or their own via social media with the hashtag #WeAreGreece on the Bicentennial of Greek Independence, March 25, 2021 and throughout this historic year.

