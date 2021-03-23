Former Pastor, Gives it All Up to “Help The Helpers” in the Pandemic
Jeffrey Frantz, a former pastor, is dedicating his life to making a difference in the lives of front-line workers.LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former pastor, Jeff Frantz is giving up everything to aid those hit by the pandemic the hardest. The wellbeing and emotional resilience of health care workers are key components of maintaining essential health care services during the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) outbreak. Therefore, it will be crucial to anticipate the stresses associated with this work and put in place supports for health care workers. Monitoring and assessment of mental health and wellbeing of health care personnel will be important, along with efforts to ensure their successful reintegration with work colleagues, should they themselves become infected.
For most, at aged 60, retirement planning is at the forefront of their minds. For Frantz, founder of New Horizons Life and Leadership Development (NHLLD), 60 is just the jumping point for pivoting his career. According to the Senior Living researchers’ survey of 1,102 Americans, the majority of us think there’s a set lifespan to your career. On average, respondents thought age 61 and older was too late to start a new career.
The age range varied by generation. Millennials were less optimistic than Baby Boomers about your second-career pivot. Millennials thought 57 was the cutoff to start a new career, while Baby Boomers thought you had 10 more years than that to get started.
“I was stirred to do more for those suffering in my community and the global community,” Frantz states. “My age was not a detractor- I was called to make a significant difference-If I can do it anyone can”.
The John Maxwell Team member has a professional acumen as a journalist, church pastor, and developmental disability manager-made a marked decision to change his professional direction so he could “help the helpers of the pandemic”.
As a certified life group coach practitioner and spiritual life coach he is inserting his brand of healing in the communities of Pennsylvania.
He is offering group/ team coaching to enhance the connection among staff, improve teamwork, and reach company goals-during possibly the most challenging times we will see in our lifetime. “My mission is not only to give-back to front-line workers but to re-energize them as they search for their restless call to significance,” Frantz said.
Julie Lokun, of Chicago, Illinois, and Founder of Crown and Compass states, “Jeff has brought a breath of fresh air for my team”. Lokun continued, “Jeff gave of his time and energy to course-correct our depleted spirits”. Frantz has been working with Crown and Compass as an advisor to personal and professional development.
Frantz’s message of “You Are Meant For More” is re-energizing schools, religious organizations, healthcare workers, and nursing home employees nationwide. He is proving you can do anything you want no matter your age. Frantz adds, “It all boils down to believing that you are worthy, believing you can make a difference--and then doing it”.
Nicole Easton
Media Queens
+1 8473619518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook