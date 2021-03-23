WYDOT begins bridge and pavement work on I-80 near Sinclair

RAWLINS, Wyo. —Construction season in Carbon County is officially underway as the Wyoming Department of Transportation begins a multi-year project on Interstate 80 east of Sinclair, between mile markers 221-227.5.

Crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. started initial bridge work this week on the Wyoming Highway 76 interchange overpass structure near mile marker 221 on I-80.

Work planned for the structure this summer includes minor bridge repairs, construction of a retaining wall at the bridge corners, approach slab replacement, epoxy overlays and other maintenance and preservation work.

Motorists should expect potential delays as traffic lights guide one lane of traffic at a time across the structure. There is also a 12-foot width restriction on WYO 76 until the bridge work is completed.

Construction activity will start impacting traffic on I-80 as early as March 29, when McGarvin-Moberly crews will start placing barriers and building the interstate crossovers. Once in place, traffic will move in a head-to-head configuration in the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are milled and paved.

Once paving work in the eastbound lanes is complete, crews will switch the traffic configuration to do the same work on the westbound lanes.

Motorists on the interstate should adhere to construction zone speed limits and stay alert for traffic shifts into and out of the crossovers. Delays are possible due to the traffic configuration. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.

Project scheduling is subject to change due to weather conditions and material and equipment availability.

This project is expected to be complete in early 2022 and has a budget of approximately $7.8 million.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.