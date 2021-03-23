'Customer Centricity' More Centric, 'Social Media Optimization" Not So Much: Bombora Intent Data Shows Trends
'Dynamic Creative' has been on a steady rise since the start of the year, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R), as the importance of delivering a creatively led experience sets in.
Today’s dynamic digital ecosystem has ushered in completely new and different ways of doing business. It’s on marketers and brands to stay ahead of the curve by planning for shifts in consumer thinking and offering strategies required to stay relevant and impactful. Aligning your executive team around the customer experience imperative is just the start.
Intent data for “customer centricity” has been trending positive among marketers since the middle of February. With an abundance of choice and channels at our fingertips, the ways in which customers interact with brands is specific to each individual — which is why it’s crucial to have a deep understanding of why your customers need what your company provides.
Having a customer-centric approach lets you prioritize the aspects of your business that fuel customer satisfaction and revenue growth, all while scaling down fruitless tactics. Don’t lose sight of the fact that it’s equally important to stay ahead of shifts in consumer thinking such as an increasing desire for digital self-service tools and the prioritization of practicality and timing over efficacy as buyer interest and comfort with digital sales have grown.
Frontier brands are doubling down on data-driven insights and decisioning to power ideas. In 2021, being “creative” means harnessing the power of data and technology to differentiate one’s offerings and make an impact with customers. “Dynamic Creative” has been on a steady rise since the start of the year, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R), as the importance of delivering a creatively led experience sets in. Even before the pandemic, digital experiences evolved into so much more than 2D sites and web applications. The next generation of 5G powered immersive worlds is upon us and will only serve to accelerate creativity and innovation.
We can’t forget about all the opportunities “Social Media Optimization (SMO)” presents. Yet this search term has been on a steady decline among marketers and agencies since October. Over the last year, with waning confidence in government bodies, brands were forced to step up to the plate – more than ever – and lead entire industries. Their owned-and-operated channels became an important vehicle of connection, allowing companies the freedom to create the experiences their customers demanded. Challenged industries like travel and hospitality focused marketing efforts on their owned channels and their existing loyal customer base as uncertainty surrounded our ability to travel. Looking ahead, these channels will only continue to grow in importance as more people look to discover and share more meaningful content with their friends, family, and colleagues. The reliance on certain social platforms – particularly LinkedIn and Facebook – to create informal communication channels among peers in other businesses and industries has made them a go-to for information-seeking decision-makers as marketers worldwide seek to establish digital trust.
