Value Growth Partners Merges with Newport LLC, Joining 50 Advisors Focused on Growth & Strategic Transitions
Value Growth Partners Founder/CEO Mark O’Brien Joins as Partner with Newport LLC
VGP's Founder Mark O’Brien becomes a partner at Newport LLC, bringing his 30 years of experience in business services to the Newport team.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based business Value Growth Partners Ltd.(VGP) is joining forces with Newport, LLC in a strategic merger. The merger will strengthen and expand Newport's experience in business succession, transition, and exit planning, business value-acceleration, and strategic M&A transactions. Newport partners have teams and clients across the US.
Mark O’Brien, Founder & CEO of Value Growth Partners, becomes a partner at Newport LLC, bringing to the Newport LLC team his 30-plus years of hands-on experience in manufacturing, technology, distribution, and business services, as an owner, executive, and advisor in privately-held businesses with revenues of $10 million to $500 million.
Mark has had deep business experience working with best-in-class companies in aerospace, woodworking, plastics & composites, technology, supply-chain distribution, metalworking, manufacturing, business services, and others.
“We are excited at bringing Mark O’Brien aboard to Newport LLC and start to blend his business value growth experience and strategic acumen with our rich network of seasoned partners and allied service providers,” said Michael Condron, Newport LLC Co-Founder and Managing Director, Chicago. “Moving ahead, with Value Growth Partners’ expertise on our side, we will be able to bring a larger offering of services to our growth stage business clients.”
“I am thrilled to be able to bring my expertise and contacts to the team at Newport LLC" said Mark O'Brien. "The team at Newport are top-level, former owners & C-suite executives, and top-tier strategic advisors that have run, grown, bought, and sold companies in the past. This diverse & experienced team is efficient and effective in bringing insights, actions, and results to clients which results in long-term relationships.”
Newport LLC background
Newport LLC helps CEOs of privately held, growth-stage companies grow their businesses faster, deliver maximum value at the exit, and successfully transition from one generation to the next. It does this by using the tools and methodologies in its Value Acceleration program to provide better insights, actions, and results for growth-stage businesses.
Unlike other consultants, Newport partners have hands-on, ‘in the trenches’ experience of founding, growing, operating and selling businesses. This deep bench helps to bring real insights and solutions to the table. As a result, the company understands the intellectual and emotional challenges CEOs face and care deeply about their personal and professional success.
For more information, contact:
Newport Contact - michael.condron@newportllc.com
Mark O’Brien: Mark.OBrien@NewportLLC.com
Mark O'Brien
Value Growth Partners
+1 312-525-8382
