Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,125 in the last 365 days.

Author aims to motivate, stimulate and encourage women - Yolanda Brathwaite

USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (New York City, NY) – Readers can’t wait to get their hands on the second book from award-winning author Yolanda Brathwaite. She is on a mission to inspire women to live their best lives and help women overcome the odds to find a deeper sense of fulfillment in life.

The new book, Girls Pep Talk: A Grown Girls Anthology of Quotations, is a treasure house of favorite sayings sure to motivate, stimulate and encourage all women. “It is so important that women lift each other up!”, said Yolanda Brathwaite. “I hope this book helps those who may be struggling or searching use these quotations to help them get back on track,” she added.
Yolanda takes readers on a journey using the inspiring quotes that help three phenomenal women get through each day. She hopes to help women find their pathways to purpose in life, work, faith, identity, and healing.

Customers can purchase the book today on Amazon, Good Reads, Google Books.

For more information on the book, please visit https://www.growngirlsnyc.com/


To schedule Yolanda Brathwaite for a book signing or to speak at your next event contact Carmine Communications at 205-602-212 and carminecommunications@gmail.com.

Contact: Ronda Robinson
Carmine Communications
205-602-2123
carminecommunications@gmail.com

Ronda Robinson
Carmine Communications
+1 205-602-2123
email us here

You just read:

Author aims to motivate, stimulate and encourage women - Yolanda Brathwaite

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.