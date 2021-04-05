Special Program Helps Out of Work Pandemic Folks Find Their Feet

Terri Levine's Promising Profits Program Turbocharge Your Business Helping Women Entrepreneurs Succeed

The pandemic has put a lot of people out of work and now there is help for these workers.

NORTH WALES, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quarantine and the pantomimic have hit workers extremely hard. Many well-educated and highly ambitious employees have found themselves with too much time on their hands and no idea what to do with it. To help these workers business strategist Terri Levine has launched a special program to help these out-of-work employees get moving in the right direction again.

"Unemployment certainly isn't a new phenomenon," explains Levine, who has been giving career, business, and personal guidance for more than 27 years. "But for many workers, this is the first time they've seen a pink slip and the effects can be devastating for their confidence in themselves and for their future.”

Levine's program will work on two areas at the same time: overcoming the psychological blow of being out of work, and putting together a practical plan to start a business.

Although it is crucial to have the kind of skills that the marketplace needs, Levine argues, it doesn't help you start a business if you are too scared or insecure to take the kind of career risk you need to get your business going and to get ahead.

The program will point out the usefulness of each of the participant’s skills, reinforce their confidence and give them the security they need to begin a business - and succeed at it.

There will be 30 places for the special program which will start on May 1st.

For more information and exciting interview, contact Terri Levine at 215-527-0634 or at Terri@Heartrepreneur.com

