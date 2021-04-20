Congressman David Trone Awarded Friend of CACFP by The National CACFP Sponsors Association
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to present Congressman David Trone with the 2021 Friend of CACFP Award on April 20, 2021 at the National Child Nutrition Virtual Conference. The Friend of CACFP Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to supporting and improving the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership and initiative. In the past, this award has been presented to Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman James McGovern, Senator Robert Casey, Representative Marcia Fudge, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Amy Klobuchar. These individuals have made significant and demonstrable contributions to the CACFP through advocacy, legislation, education or professional endeavors that exemplify a positive impact or advancement of the national child nutrition programs.
In 2020, Congressman David Trone introduced the Food and Nutrition Provider Emergency Support Act of 2020 to give emergency funding to the CACFP, a federal program that provides nutritious meals to qualifying children and adults. His work to introduce the bill was vital to the CACFP community during this unprecedented time. Child and adult care are essential parts of the infrastructure for working Americans. As such, the championing of relief funds will help both providers and sponsoring organizations stay in business and thus allow them to continue providing much needed meals and snacks to millions of children and adults.
Congressman Trone supports the CACFP, saying, “during the COVID-19 outbreak, the CACFP has provided critical nutrition and meal support to childcare centers and after school programs, children and adult day care centers, and children residing in emergency shelters. At a time when many children and adults rely on meals and snacks from these programs, additional funding is necessary so participating institutions and sponsors implementing CACFP can continue feeding children in need. Many schools are also using this program to provide dinner for children who are out of school during this unprecedented public health crisis. No child or adult should wonder where their next meal is coming from, especially during a global pandemic that has threatened the physical, mental and economic health of our nation.”
NCA appreciates Congressman Trone’s diligent work to protect child nutrition programs in our country. It recognizes the challenges undertaken strengthen our hunger relief programs and food security for the nation’s children and elderly and it honors him with the 2021 Friend of CACFP Award.
Congressman Trone will be presented with the award at the Virtual National Child Nutrition Conference held April 19 - 22, 2021, where members of the child nutrition community will gather virtually for an incredible few days of training. For 35 years, NCA has hosted this conference in order to provide unparalleled training, education and networking opportunities specific to the child nutrition community.
Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
