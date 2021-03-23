Tené Nícole Public Relations Welcomes Award-Winning Morocco Luxury Boutique Hotel Jnane Tamsna to Its Roster of Clients
Sole Black female-owned hotel in Marrakech offers a 5-star experience
Our hotel, even though catering to individual bookings, specializes in small groups of special interests. We pride ourselves on offering guests memorable experiences!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jnane Tamsna, an elegant, stunning boutique hotel on the outskirts of Marrakech, Morocco, in the Palmeraie district at the city’s northern edge, will be represented by Tené Nícole Marketing and Public Relations. Owned and operated by a former Parisian lawyer, self-taught architect, and designer Meryanne Loum-Martin, a Black woman, the boutique hotel sprawls across 5.5 houses.
— Meryanne Loum-Martin, Founder, Jnane Tamsna
Touted as a “world-class hotel that knows how to put on a party” by Town & Country magazine, whose cuisine “takes you to seventh heaven” per VOGUE, Jnane Tamsna is an international destination for Americans who want a luxurious escape.
Guests can enjoy cooking classes with a world-renowned chef, ride a camel or have a presentation from the owner on her book, “Inside Marrakesh: Enchanting Homes and Gardens.” The experience is infused with insider tips and cultural experiences rooted in the heart and essence of Marrakech. The hotel is well-known for its contemporary Mediterranean cuisine inspired by Morocco’s rich culinary heritage, and the diversity of origins and Loum-Martin’s travels.
Guest accommodations include five pools, a clay-surface tennis court, 24 bedrooms, private villa rentals, and full exclusivity options for events. Its rooms boast traditional elegance with a touch of modern chic, with generous space and natural lighting. The hotel is well-known for its contemporary Mediterranean cuisine inspired by Morocco’s rich culinary heritage. It is experienced as a moveable feast enjoyed in its vast gardens or spacious dining room.
“Our hotel, even though catering to individual bookings, specializes in small groups of special interests. We pride ourselves on offering guests memorable experiences that are educational, therapeutic, recreational, and rich all in the same breath. We welcome our American guests with open arms and treat them like royalty.” - Meryanne Loum-Martin, Founder, Jnane Tamsna
For more details or to book your escape, visit https://www.jnanetamsna.com.
ABOUT JNANE TAMSNA
The latest creation of Meryanne Loum-Martin, Jnane Tamsna, comprises five houses - Jnane House, Moussafir House, Jnane Villa, the Pavillion and Dar Ylane - with 24 bedrooms within a walled garden. The property is located in a protected palm grove with spectacular views. The houses blend traditional interior courtyard architecture with space, light, and vegetation typical of the Palmeraie. Jnane Tamsa offers a romantic way to discover Marrakech and understand why it has become a legend.
ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE
Tené Nícole, Marketing and Public Relations is a boutique one-stop full-service marketing and public relations firm located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients’ exposure via an extensive network of contacts to support their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to its clientele’s doorsteps while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic, and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
Nikkia T MCCLAIN
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
+1 646-244-2140
info@tenenicole.com