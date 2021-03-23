Opeeka Hires Kenneth McGill as Success-Focused Care Senior Scientist

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka today announced that it has hired Kenneth McGill as their Success-Focused Care Senior Scientist to meet the demands of their recent growth into the system of care.

McGill brings with him over 20 years of experience in marriage and family therapy, education and research and currently serves as President of the New Jersey Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (NJAMFT). McGill holds an Education Specialist degree in marriage and family therapy from and his Master’s in Education from Seton Hall University.

In his role prior to joining Opeeka, McGill served as Senior Training & Consultation Specialist at Rutgers University performing statewide training on Wraparound, the fundamental evidence-based practice offered throughout the New Jersey Children’s System of Care (CSOC), and the Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) curriculum. Kate Cordell, CEO of Opeeka said “Ken is a valuable addition to our team. His depth of experience and knowledge in the system of care and family work will complement our efforts to promote success-focused care.”

Opeeka launched its Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) in December 2020 and has since experience rapid growth in the system of care ecosystem serving child welfare, foster care, education, juvenile justice, mental health and behavioral health agencies and organizations.

“I am extremely excited to join the Opeeka team and help them launch their revolutionary products across the system of care”, said McGill. “The work Opeeka is doing is truly groundbreaking and I am honored to be a part of such an amazing and talented group.”