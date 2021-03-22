Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson sign 56 bills at the Governor’s Rural Office

|HB 30
|Tax Modifications. Barlow, S.
|HB 39
|Corporate Tax Unadjusted Income Amendments. Sagers, D.
|HB 40
|Tax Status Disclosure Amendments. Thurston, N.
|HB 46
|Student Prosperity Savings Program Amendments, Eliason, S.
|HB 91
|Tax Credit for Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicles. Stoddard, A.
|HB 120
|Unemployment Insurance Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J
|HB 217
|Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments. Maloy, A.
|HB 223
|Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments. Ballard, M.
|HB 224
|Pollinator Amendments. Matthews, A.
|HB 247
|Transient Room Tax Amendments. Albrecht, C.
|HB 270
|Property Tax Valuation Amendments. Hawkes, T.
|HB 272
|Special License Plate Amendments. Ray, P.
|HB 279
|Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth. Snow, V.
|HB 341
|Bears Ears Visitor Center Advisory Committee. Owens, D.
|HB 356
|Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing. Albrecht, C.
|HB 368
|State Planning Agencies Amendments. Spendlove, R.
|HB 388
|State Energy Policy Amendments. Albrecht, C.
|HB 390
|Urban Farming Amendments, Kohler, M.
|HB 409
|Municipal and County Land Use and Development Revisions. Waldrip, S
|HB 416
|Local Tax Sales Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 433
|Amendments Related to Infrastructure Funding. Schultz, M.
|HCR 12
|Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Cooperative Action Regarding National Monuments. Albrecht, C
|HCR 15
|Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing the Importance of Civics Education. Snow, V.
|HCR 19
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Farmers Feeding Utah. Chew, S.
|HCR 21
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the 100th Year Anniversary of the Department of Agriculture and Food. Kohler, M.
|SB 18
|Property Tax Exemption Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 24
|Property Tax Revisions. Bramble, C.
|SB 25
|Corporate Tax Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 26
|Property Tax Relief Amendments. Davis, G.
|SB 35
|Income Tax Domicile Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 42
|Tax Commission Collection Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 62
|Gubernatorial Transfer of Power. Ipson, D.
|SB 73
|Vehicle Registration Checkoff and Fee Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 88
|Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 97
|Charitable Prescription Drug Recycling Program Amendments. Vickers, E.
|SB 115
|Retirement System Transparency Requirements. Fillmore, L.
|SB 122
|Custody Amendments. Anderegg, J.
|SB 127
|Human Services Program Amendments. Mckell, M.
|SB 133
|Severance Tax Revenue Amendments. Hinkins, D.
|SB 136
|Higher Education Scholarships Amendments. Owens, D.
|SB 149
|Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 161
|Mental Health Systems Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 185
|Capitol Meeting Room Designation. Adams, S.
|SB 188
|Procurement Code Revisions. Owens, D.
|SB 194
|Utah Main Street Program. Owens, D.
|SB 197
|Trust Deed Amendments. Wilson, C.
|SB 214
|Official Language Amendments. Cullimore, K.
|SB 215
|Sex Offender Registry Amendments. Anderegg, J.
|SB 217
|Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Act. Harper. W.
|SB 225
|Navajo Water Rights Negotiation. Hinkins, D
|SB 226
|Online Education Program Revisions. Johnson, J.
|SB 233
|Military Installation Development Authority Amendments. Stevenson, J.
|SB 243
|Political Subdivisions Amendments. Stevenson, J.
|SCR 6
|Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Removal of Uranium Mill Tailings Near the Colorado River in Moab. Hinkins, D.
|SCR 7
|Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Life and Achievements of Jerry Sloan, Fillmore, L.
|SCR 8
|Concurrent Resolution Supporting Utah’s Natural Resources and Energy Industries. Hinkins, D.