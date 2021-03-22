Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson sign 56 bills at the Governor’s Rural Office

HB 30  Tax Modifications. Barlow, S.  HB 39  Corporate Tax Unadjusted Income Amendments. Sagers, D.  HB 40 Tax Status Disclosure Amendments. Thurston, N. HB 46 Student Prosperity Savings Program Amendments, Eliason, S.  HB 91 Tax Credit for Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicles. Stoddard, A. HB 120  Unemployment Insurance Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J HB 217  Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments. Maloy, A. HB 223  Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments. Ballard, M. HB 224  Pollinator Amendments. Matthews, A. HB 247  Transient Room Tax Amendments. Albrecht, C. HB 270  Property Tax Valuation Amendments. Hawkes, T. HB 272  Special License Plate Amendments. Ray, P. HB 279 Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth. Snow, V. HB 341  Bears Ears Visitor Center Advisory Committee. Owens, D. HB 356  Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing. Albrecht, C. HB 368  State Planning Agencies Amendments. Spendlove, R. HB 388  State Energy Policy Amendments. Albrecht, C. HB 390  Urban Farming Amendments, Kohler, M. HB 409  Municipal and County Land Use and Development Revisions. Waldrip, S HB 416 Local Tax Sales Amendments. Hall, C. HB 433  Amendments Related to Infrastructure Funding. Schultz, M. HCR 12  Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Cooperative Action Regarding National Monuments. Albrecht, C HCR 15 Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing the Importance of Civics Education. Snow, V. HCR 19 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Farmers Feeding Utah. Chew, S. HCR 21 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the 100th Year Anniversary of the Department of Agriculture and Food. Kohler, M. SB 18  Property Tax Exemption Amendments. Harper, W. SB 24 Property Tax Revisions. Bramble, C. SB 25  Corporate Tax Amendments. Bramble, C. SB 26  Property Tax Relief Amendments. Davis, G. SB 35 Income Tax Domicile Amendments. Bramble, C. SB 42  Tax Commission Collection Amendments. Bramble, C. SB 62  Gubernatorial Transfer of Power. Ipson, D. SB 73  Vehicle Registration Checkoff and Fee Amendments. Fillmore, L. SB 88  Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Amendments. Fillmore, L. SB 97 Charitable Prescription Drug Recycling Program Amendments. Vickers, E. SB 115  Retirement System Transparency Requirements. Fillmore, L. SB 122  Custody Amendments. Anderegg, J. SB 127 Human Services Program Amendments. Mckell, M. SB 133 Severance Tax Revenue Amendments. Hinkins, D. SB 136 Higher Education Scholarships Amendments. Owens, D. SB 149 Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments. Harper, W. SB 161  Mental Health Systems Amendments. Weiler, T. SB 185 Capitol Meeting Room Designation. Adams, S. SB 188  Procurement Code Revisions. Owens, D. SB 194  Utah Main Street Program. Owens, D. SB 197 Trust Deed Amendments. Wilson, C. SB 214 Official Language Amendments. Cullimore, K. SB 215  Sex Offender Registry Amendments. Anderegg, J. SB 217  Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Act. Harper. W. SB 225 Navajo Water Rights Negotiation. Hinkins, D SB 226  Online Education Program Revisions. Johnson, J. SB 233 Military Installation Development Authority Amendments. Stevenson, J. SB 243  Political Subdivisions Amendments. Stevenson, J. SCR 6 Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Removal of Uranium Mill Tailings Near the Colorado River in Moab. Hinkins, D.  SCR 7 Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Life and Achievements of Jerry Sloan, Fillmore, L.  SCR 8 Concurrent Resolution Supporting Utah’s Natural Resources and Energy Industries. Hinkins, D. 

