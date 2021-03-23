Generac Industrial Power Offers New Classes at Annual Symposium

Generac Provides Updated Opportunities at Virtual Symposium

WAUKESHA, WIS., UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For two days, on May 4-5, Generac Industrial Power is offering four new classes at its annual Engineering Power Symposium, which is virtual for the first time. Participants will be given the opportunity to learn about the newest developments in the generator sizing and application process as well as updates that impact code compliance for some of the world’s largest standby power applications.

“Our team has worked hard to enhance the learning experience at our Engineering Power Symposium for everyone who attends,” said Ann Givens, director of marketing, Generac Industrial Power. “Not only will these classes offer new best practices in specifying generators, we are doing so virtually for the first time providing more flexibility and expanding our reach to engage with more engineers who may not have had the opportunity to attend the event before.”

This year participants will attend virtual informational workshops and earn CEU/PDH credits through Generac’s Professional Development Seminar Series (PDSS), which is accredited through the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from industry experts and participate in multiple live Q&A sessions.

Also at this event, Generac will be unveiling its newest product innovation. “It is important for Generac to continue to drive innovation because it provides more value for our customers and it provides additional growth for Generac in the future, said Mark Tadrous, engineer, Generac Power Systems. “Generac is really focusing on system integration to develop a robust product that can really meet any application.”

The Engineering Power Symposium has been held annually since 2009 as an accredited continuing education opportunity for the many consulting and specifying engineers. Generac is proud to offer this type of resource to the engineering community every year.

“Generac is a firm believer in continuing education,” said Shreyas Patel, president industrial solutions, Generac Power Systems. “It is critical we offer our trusted expertise to the engineering community so we can provide state-of-the-art solutions that keep today’s modern world powered.”

There are limited spots available for the virtual symposium. In order to secure your seat, please click HERE to register before April 9. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis and it will close when the event is full.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.