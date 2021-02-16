Unprecedented Winter Storm Creates Widespread Power Outages

Generac's web resources on Power Outage Central help prepare and inform

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Winter Storms Uri and Viola disrupt power across the country, Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is encouraging homeowners to prepare for service interruptions. The unprecedented and far-reaching storms are creating an epic cold snap in multiple markets, forcing rolling blackouts and widespread outages in areas not equipped to handle the consumer demand for power.

“There was a time that extreme storms and planned utility outages were rare events said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. “But now, there’s snow in Houston, blackouts across Texas, and planned outages in 13 other states. The abnormal weather causing these outages has become the new normal, and it’s critical that all Americans make a plan for backup power supply.”

Preparation is more important than ever, said Jagdfeld. “People now work at home, learn at home, shop at home and entertain at home. Our homes have become our sanctuaries, and backup power is more critical than ever to ensuring the safety and security of our families.”

Backup power solutions require planning. For those caught in the storm now, Generac offers Power Outage Central, a real-time power outage tracking tool and resource center that can be accessed at www.generac.com/outages.

Homeowners can decrease their dependence on utility power by turning off nonessential lights and appliances, and minimizing their use of large appliances like ovens and washing machines. The increase in power loads can trigger additional blackouts when consumer demand outweighs the grid’s electrical supply.

“Winter Storms Uri and Viola show us just how extreme our weather has become,” said Jagdfeld. “We encourage everyone to be safe, be good neighbors, and when the storms have passed, we’ll be ready to help plan to keep everyone safe in the future.”