Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac Power Systems CEO, Joins Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Board of Directors

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generac Power Systems’ (NYSE: GNRC) President and Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Jagdfeld, has been named to Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s not-for-profit board of directors.

In November, Generac announced a long-term partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., which includes title sponsorship of a major performance stage at Henry Maier Festival Park.

“Generac is proud to sponsor such a storied Milwaukee tradition,” said Jagdfeld. “We look forward to contributing to the Milwaukee World Festival’s continued efforts to showcase our community as a great place to live and work.”

Generac will also sponsor the festival’s annual Military Appreciation Day admission promotion and become the Official Power Technology Sponsor of Summerfest. The Generac Power Stage will include major improvements to the stage design, which are scheduled to be completed for Summerfest 2021.

“As a lifetime Milwaukee resident, Aaron understands the importance of Summerfest and all of the events at Henry Maier Festival Park that contribute to our community,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to our board.”

Generac is a global leader in energy technology, founded in Waukesha 62 years ago, and is one of Fortune’s 100-fastest growing companies. The company, which recently joined the S&P 500, employs approximately 7,000 associates worldwide--4,000 in Wisconsin-- and six operational locations across the state. For more information, visit www.generac.com

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.