Triad RE Partners and Rittenhouse Team Up to Sell 131 Bed Student Housing Property at The University of Connecticut
Triad RE Partners and Rittenhouse Realty Advisors pleased to announce the sale of a 66-Unit, 131 Bed Student Housing asset in Storrs, CT at UCONN.
The investor demand for well-located Student Housing assets at Tier 1 Universities remains consistent, despite the challenges Universities had to face during this pandemic.”STORRS, CONNECTICUT, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners (Chicago) and RittenhouseRealty Advisors (Philadelphia) are pleased to announce the sale of a 66-Unit, 131 Bed Student Housing asset in Storrs, CT at The University of Connecticut.
— Sean Lyons
The Carriage House Townhomes was originally built in 1967 and it is located just northwest of The UCONN Campus. The property underwent a significant renovation under previous ownership. The sale price was undisclosed.
The seller is a Connecticut-based portfolio owner, and the Buyer was an NYC-based private investment fund. The Buyer added to their existing portfolio of similar assets in The Region.
Triad and Rittenhouse were able to generate multiple competitive offers on this asset before ultimately determining the most qualified buyer for this transaction.
-----------------------------------------
Founded in 2010 by three partners who now have over 40 years of experience in commercial real estate, Triad Real Estate Partners strives to be the premier private client student housing and multi-family real estate brokerage company in the Midwest. The partners at Triad have closed over 275 transactions in 15 states covering nearly 12,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $1.5 Billion. Triad has experience in all types of housing including affordable housing, conventional market-rate multi-family, and student housing. Triad is headquartered in Chicago’s Downtown Loop.
