Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of Three Multifamily Assets in Indianapolis
Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the sale of three separate Multifamily assets in the Indianapolis, IN market.
The Indianapolis market has remained very strong, even throughout Covid, as quality job growth and affordable cost of living continue to drive demand there”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the sale of three separate Multifamily assets in the Indianapolis, IN market.
— Sean Lyons
The first asset is The Delaware Apartments. It was originally built in 2016 and is a mixed-use property with 47-Units and 8,920sqft of commercial space located just north of Downtown.
The second asset was 632 MLK. It is ground-up four-story construction property coupled to an existing two-story historic building that was completely gut-rehabbed in 2016. It is a 30-Unit, 42 Bed building asset located just northwest of Downtown near the Indianapolis Canal Walk.
The third asset was The California Townhomes. These are four newly built contiguous townhomes located just north of Downtown near the IUPUI campus.
The Seller for all three assets was Cedarview Management, a fifty-year-old company that is a private owner/operator based in Bloomington, IN. The Buyers were a combination of a local group, a Miami-based investment group, and a private investor from California.
The price for all three assets was undisclosed.
Triad was able to generate multiple competitive offers on all three of these assets before ultimately determining the most qualified buyer for each transaction.
Founded in 2010 by three partners who now have over 40 years of experience in commercial real estate, Triad Real Estate Partners strives to be the premier private client student housing and multi-family real estate brokerage company in the Midwest. The partners at Triad have closed over 275 transactions in 15 states covering nearly 12,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $1.5 Billion. Triad has experience in all types of housing including affordable housing, conventional market-rate multi-family, and student housing. Triad is headquartered in Chicago’s Downtown Loop.
