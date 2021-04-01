Prophecy USA’s "The Hour That Changes Everything” Unveils the Hidden Mysteries of America’s Role in Bible Prophecy

"The Hour That Changes Everything" by Richard Pearson (Prophecy USA) Author and "Prophecy USA" host, Richard Pearson

"The Hour That Changes Everything" and a companion Study Guide will be available on April 1, 2021 at Amazon.com and Prophecyusa.org.

If you wonder what is happening to America, 'The Hour That Changes Everything' will reveal to you what the Bible says is happening to the most powerful country in the history of mankind.” — Richard Pearson