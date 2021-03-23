1 Habit Press Launches Funding Campaign Offering a Piece of the Future of the Self-Help Industry

1 Habit Press - A vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential. Invest in the future of Knowledge Based Publishing 1 Habit Press Releases the Ultimate Play Book for Life - 1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World

Want to own a piece of the future of the Self-Help Industry? We have big plans & bigger dreams. We turned 700 Authors become Best-Sellers. JOIN THE REVOLUTION!