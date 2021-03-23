1 Habit Press Launches Funding Campaign Offering a Piece of the Future of the Self-Help Industry
Want to own a piece of the future of the Self-Help Industry? We have big plans & bigger dreams. We turned 700 Authors become Best-Sellers. JOIN THE REVOLUTION!LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We believe there are millions of people that have the power to change the world. What they don’t have is the power to reach it. Well, We do.
1 Habit Press is a new kind of Publishing Company, changing the world 1 habit & 1 book at a time.
We’ve created the 1 Habit Book Series - Using a model that allows us to share 100 habits of extraordinary people in each book we publish. And, the last eight books we published have all been International Best Sellers. Our 1 Habit books are available through 39,000 locations worldwide. We publish in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook versions.
What makes us different?
Number 1- We created a proprietary process that allows us to move at rapid speeds, serve market needs, and create books with 100 contributors from concept to print within as little as two weeks.
Number 2- 700 Authors have contributed to our books so far. They bring their networks of 1000s of supporters that believe, promote, and share our story, creating new fans and delivery outlets as we grow.
So, What do we need?
We’re looking to raise $2M - With three main goals in mind.
1)To expand our reach with five new global publishing hubs. This will give us the capacity to publish ten times the amount of books we currently do each month and increase front-end revenues as much as $450,000 a month.
2) We have not spent a penny on advertising to date. We will now build Advertising and social media campaigns that put our books in more hands, in front of more eyes, in more languages than ever before.
3) We will continue to enhance our production processes which allow us to respond to the fast-paced demands of the marketplace which we are creating.
It’s easy to look back and see how we could have improved, how you could have done things better. With 1 Habit, we hope to help our Authors, Readers, and investors move forward, so you never have to look back ever again.
We truly believe 1 Habit can change your life forever, and we would love for you to join us.
JOIN THE REVOLUTION! https://wefunder.com/1.habit.press
