The Ultimate PlayBook for Life - "1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World" - Becomes an International Best-Seller

The Ultimate PlayBook for Life - "1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World" - Becomes an International Best-SellerLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce the company has launched 1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World, Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Celebrity TV host - Forbes Riley. The book immediately became a Best-Seller in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and the UK,
About the book...
As we pass through the devastation of the Covid Pandemic, the World will be a very different place. To thrive in that new World will require forward-thinking and new Habits to put Humanity back on track to a successful future.
1 Habit Press has brought together 100 best-selling authors and asked them to envision what the new World will look like after Covid. What new Habits can people instill in themselves to not only survive but to thrive in a Post-Covid World? The result is 1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World.
The book contains submissions from over 100 incredible thought leaders offering over 200 game-changing Habits to help people put their lives back together. It will open minds and hearts to ways to create stability and launch lives back onto the success paths we were all destined for.
The best part -- it all happens just 1 Habit at a time.
Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, Knowledge-based companies like ours must be on a mission to teach the people how to get their lives back on track. This book can do just that with insights from over 100 brilliant minds brought together for the sole purpose of helping others get their lives back on track towards the path of success.”
1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World features best-selling authors and thought leaders from across the planet, including:
Order 1 Habit to Thrive in a Post-Covid World
About 1 Habit Press, Inc.
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.
Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published nine books in the last year and have another 25 in the works.
To learn how to become a 1 Habit contributor
About Steven Samblis
Steve is a nine times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.
About Forbes Riley
Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, As a pioneer behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales. Her signature fitness product, SpinGym has sold more than 2 million units.
